Illinois long-term care facilities are experiencing their biggest jump in COVID-19 cases in months, as the state passed a tragic milestone: 5,000 deaths among residents.

In the past week, Illinois recorded more than 1,400 new COVID-19 infections among residents in nursing homes, assisted living centers and other large, congregate-care facilities, according to the weekly data released by the state.

That’s the highest one-week tally since early June. The weekly tally was also notably larger than the roughly 1,100 new cases seen the week prior, and the nearly 650 cases in the week before that.

Deaths of residents climbed too: another 131 in the past week. That followed tallies the past two weeks of 96 and 95 deaths, respectively, which already was much higher than the 55 deaths seen three weeks ago.

The latest spike put the death toll in long-term care facilities at 5,019, accounting for more than half of the total statewide toll of 9,418 COVID-19 fatalities, as of Friday.

The increase in cases at long-term care facilities comes as part of a broader surge that’s put half of Illinois' counties on a warning list for resurgence of the pandemic.

The thousands of deaths among residents have reignited complaints about government oversight of the industry, while also prompting industry leaders to remind the public that infections in wider communities often find their way into facilities with far more vulnerable people.

"We call on our neighbors and the community as a whole to do their part — wear masks, social distance, wash hands — because when coronavirus is in the community, it inevitably sneaks past our doorstep in spite of visitor restrictions, PPE, testing and ongoing vigilance," Pat Comstock, with the trade group Health Care Council of Illinois, said in a statement.

While the statewide increase in long-term care cases is notable, the latest numbers show that trends in the Northeast region of the state continue to differ from those seen elsewhere in Illinois.

The region, which includes Chicago and its suburbs, was hit particularly hard in the spring, far worse than the rest of the state. Its weekly rate of new long-term care cases now stands at 5.7 per 100,000 people in the region’s general population, far lower than its peak of 40 cases per 100,000 people in early May.

Compare that with the state’s other regions. Each has new weekly rates above 20 long-term care cases per 100,000 residents of the region — nearly quadruple the Northeast’s current rate and the highest rates any of those regions has ever seen, including in the spring.

The trends reflect the pandemic’s movement from major population hubs into more rural areas that’s been documented nationwide this fall.

Illinois is also seeing more long-term care facilities listed as having a current outbreak — defined as a positive test in the past 28 days. In the past week, 571 facilities had current outbreaks, compared with 553 the week prior, and 510 the week before that.

The pandemic has heightened a long-running debate about the mostly for-profit long-term care industry. Advocates have long complained that low worker pay has contributed to staff shortages and poor care. The industry has defended its level of care while complaining in turn of overregulation and meager government funding.

A prominent workers' union pointed to the latest surge as further evidence of needed reform.

"The grim milestone of 5,000 nursing home residents dying from COVID-19 in Illinois is nothing less than a total systemic failure. This ongoing tragedy must force policymakers from every level of government to rethink how to regulate our long term care system," Shaba Andrich of SEIU Healthcare Illinois Indiana said in a statement Friday.

The surge also comes as the Illinois Department of Public Health faces criticism over its earlier efforts to control the virus’s spread and regulate the industry.

AARP Illinois has called for public legislative hearings to account for the problems that led to two top agency administrators being forced out, as well as to address broader concerns over a lack of transparency and openness to input from advocates.

AARP Illinois' state director, Bob Gallo, said those problems, if left unaddressed, can only magnify the toll of a worsening pandemic in a group that continues to be particularly vulnerable.

"We need some accountability," he said Friday. "It’s not about what’s wrong. It’s about what happened and what do we need to do now ... to manage this."

The Illinois Department of Public Health did not immediately respond Friday afternoon to questions about the surge in long-term care. It has previously said it took aggressive, innovative action to limit the spread of the virus, although officials later acknowledged that the agency had improperly shelved some abuse and neglect investigations, leading to the departure of the two administrators.

The Tribune has filed several Freedom of Information Act requests for records involving the agency’s oversight as well as those related to what officials termed a "top to bottom" outside review of its regulation of long-term care facilities.

Illinois law requires agencies to provide records in two weeks. Those requests, filed between July 17 and Sept. 4, remain past due, amid a backlog of public records requests the agency said it’s addressing as quickly as possible.