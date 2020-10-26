A Tazewell County grand jury indicted a Pekin couple Thursday on charges the man had sexual contact with a young child while the woman made a video of the act.

Sebastian Sale, 29, and Rachel Miller, 28, have been in custody since March, when they were arrested following a federal investigation into alleged child pornography production. Both face trial dates this winter and up to 30 years in federal prison if they’re convicted.

In their Tazewell cases, both are charged with one count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child under 13, while Miller is also charged with three counts of making child pornography. All are Class X felonies punishable by up to 30 years in state prison.

The couple allegedly engaged in the acts last January in their residence in the 1400 block of Summit Drive while Miller was babysitting a friend’s toddler child, a prosecutor’s court affidavit stated.

Agents from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, along with Washington police officers assigned to the federal task force, used a warrant on March 24 to search the residence for electronic device and other items, the affidavit stated. They recovered Miller’s phone, which contained the video involving the child.

The defendants are next due in court on the Tazewell cases on Oct. 29.