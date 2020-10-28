PEORIA — The death toll continues to climb as four more people in the Peoria area are dead after they were infected with the COVID-19 virus, health officials said on Wednesday.

In addition, the virus is wreaking havoc at the federal prison in Pekin, where 17 more people are reported positive for the disease caused by coronavirus. In all, 109 people there have tested positive since late September.

The four deaths bring the Tri-County Area’s totals to 144 since the pandemic began in March. Of that number, 94 have occurred since Sept. 1.

And 61 deaths have occurred so far in October, with three days left to go.

Woodford County reported one death, a man in his 90s who had underlying health conditions. He did not live at a long-term care facility, which are often referred to as nursing homes or assisted living facilities.

All three of Peoria County’s fatalities were residents of long-term care facilities. Two were women in their 90s who lived at Heritage Health: Therapy & Senior Care in Chillicothe. The third was a woman, also in her 90s, who lived at Evergreen Senior Living in Chillicothe.

The three counties added 164 cases, continuing the near-daily trend of topping 100 new positive results a day. It’s had public health officials on both sides of the river worried as the holiday season and the flu season arrive.

Of those new cases, Peoria County accounted for 69. Woodford added 18 and Tazewell County added 77. The overall total for the three counties is now 8,267.

Hospitalizations dipped slightly to 79 people who are using a bed in one of the area’s four hospitals. Of that number, 21 are in the ICU, according to data from the health department.

Tuesday’s totals were at 82, with the same number of people in the ICU.