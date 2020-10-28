PEORIA -- A 40-year-old Princeville woman was sentenced to 6 years and 6 months in prison on Friday in connection with a fatal crash in which she was under the influence of drugs.

Lisa M. Gillam pleaded guilty in June in Peoria County Circuit Court to aggravated DUI in return for a 10-year cap on any prison term. She must serve at least 85% of her sentence.

She was charged in connection with the July 12, 2019, accident that killed Michael D. Bricker, 70, when his Ford pick-up truck was struck head on by another one driven by Gilliam.

Bricker was pronounced dead at the scene near Jubilee College State Park

The trucks collided about 8:49 a.m. on Princeville-Jubilee Road at Chase Lane, just north of Grange Hall Road, Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell said at the time.

Gillam had cocaine, ketamine and marijuana her in her system at the time, according to the charges.