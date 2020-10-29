A new local business is looking to establish a craft cannabis grow facility in Pekin’s Riverway Industrial Park.

Riverway Craft Laboratories, LLC, has requested a $500,000 tax-increment funding incentive from the city of Pekin to assist with the facility’s establishment. In a presentation at Monday’s Pekin City Council meeting, company Operations and Cultivation Director Claire O’Hern estimated that Riverway would invest over $12 million in setting up a 5,000 square-foot greenhouse and an attached processing building. Additionally, the craft grow operation would generate approximately $223,000 in annual property tax revenues for the city.

The company’s plans require state approval in order to move forward.

In expressing his support for awarding the TIF incentive, Mayor Mark Luft noted that the estimated property tax the city would receive each year was substantial. He also said that the city had anticipated that Riverway would be asking for TIF assistance.

"With a $12.5 million investment, I think it’s very fair for us to help out with that amount," he said. "It’s going to help stimulate growth. We need it, we welcome it, and I will enjoy watching this move forward."

Construction of the facility would create over 50 labor union jobs, according to O’Hern. The craft grow operation will hire over 50 full-time employees, with starting salaries of $15 an hour. She also expressed a preference for hiring local employees.

"We’d love to have our community members work for us," she said. "They’re close by, and obviously, that would be more beneficial than (hiring) someone who is an hour away."

Riverway has applied for a craft grow facility license from the state through the Illinois Department of Agriculture, O’Hern added. Receipt of the city incentives will be contingent on Riverway’s successful acquisition of the license, but site preparation has begun.

"Once we receive the permit, we will be ready to mobilize," she said. "Construction, once it’s started, will take approximately six months."

The council will vote on awarding the incentive to Riverway at a later date.