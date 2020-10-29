As the Tazewell County Board convened Wednesday, the evening’s feature attraction was not the new business, but the budget meeting that came afterwards.

The board adopted the annual budget ordinance for Fiscal Year 2021, approving a County General Fund of $30,693,444, and approved $38,938,746 in appropriations for various county agencies. The board also approved a series of tax levy ordinances for a total of $14,130,572.

Although he did not discuss his reason, Tazewell County Board member Tim Neuhauser mentioned that Wednesday’s budget meeting would be his last.

"It makes me feel really good to deal with people like (my colleagues on the board)," said Neuhauser. "We can have our differences. We can have our challenges. But when you look around and see the struggles others are having, we don’t have those."

Tazewell County Clerk John Ackerman noted that, in spite of the pay raises he awarded to his staff last year that brought him criticism and formal censure from the board, the 2021 budget included a staffing cost reduction for his office of $80,364.

"What this finalized County Budget now shows everyone is that, yes, I am paying my individual hard working employees more," said Ackerman. "But the overall amount impacting the property taxes of Tazewell County citizens has been drastically reduced. Furthermore, my overall County Clerk Budget has been reduced to a level last seen in 2007."

With the 2020 general elections less than a week away, Tazewell County Board Chairman David Zimmerman addressed the nine board members who are on the ballot for re-election and wished them luck. Zimmerman, a Republican, faces Libertarian candidate Eric Stahl in Tuesday’s election.

"I may be out, too," he joked. "It’s a pleasure to serve with everyone."

In other business:

* The board unanimously voted to enter into a governmental lease-purchase agreement with Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation for a Caterpillar medium wheel loader for use by the county Highway Department A local public agency agreement resolution for federal participation for a planned improvement on a Toboggan Road bridge near Green Valley also passed by a unanimous vote.

* Replacement hires for the Sheriff’s Department, a human resources director, and an animal control director were approved by unanimous votes. The board also passed a wage increase for Tazewell County non-union employees.