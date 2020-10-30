These transactions, recorded the week of Oct. 19, are compiled from information on file with the respective counties. They represent sales of $78,000 or more.

PEORIA COUNTY

118 S. Isbell St., Hanna City: Christopher R. McCasky to Cheyanne Vidmar, $86,000.

5112 W. Arrowood Place, Peoria: Brenda Evans to Karla A. Kendrick, $89,500.

5211 W. Cisna Road, Peoria: Amanda Showalter to William D. Kemper, $95,000.

12315 W. Farmington Road, Hanna City: Todd W. and Lindsey Wilson to Lauren Watson, $108,000.

6005 N. Devonshire Drive, Peoria: Christian G. and Antralisha N. Roese to Patricia S. Sample, $112,000.

2001 W. Northmoor Road, Peoria: Gerald K. Robertson, Kathryn M. Robertson, Nicholas G. Robertson and Erin Robertson to Sarah and Jacob Roberts, $120,000.

13723 W. Zeine Lane, Glasford: Amanda L. Zeine to Ashley and Rick Scott Ii, $120,000.

424 W. Merle Lane, Peoria: Shirley J. Hornecker and Pamela Weiss to John R. York, $120,000.

501 N. Stillwater Drive, Chillicothe: Debra M. Goewey, Denise Garey, David De Freese to Armstrong Family Revocable Trust Agreement, $124,900.

2604 W. Westport Road, Peoria: Griffin T. Ross and Jessica L. Wisner to David Scherr and Cynthia Dickerson, $124,900.

3910 N. Millbrook Road, Peoria: Derek L. and Courtney L. Scott to Brianna and Seturnino Menchaca, $127,500.

2511 W. Sherman Ave., Peoria: Kenneth and Holly Brooks to Laurel Fuoss, $128,000.

1821 W. Dunnrobin Court, Peoria: Kimberly McColl to Cory G. and Amy R. Knoll, $135,000.

4805 N. Glen Court, Peoria: Ross and Amanda Wetzel to Derek E. Pellino, $135,000.

6311 W. Farmington Road, Peoria: Leslie J. Hacker to Marcia L. Messer, $139,900.

7321 N. Villa Lake Drive, Peoria: Karla A. Kendrick to Stefanie A. Woodfall, $142,000.

9914 N. Brookshire Drive, Peoria: Ifft Holding Company LLC to Paul and Jamie Parks, $150,000.

4129 N. Hawthorne Place, Peoria: Kenneth F. and Joan C. Carrigan to Kathryn M. Whitt, $150,000.

6228 N. Eldorado Drive, Peoria: Ann Ragsdale to Marcellus Austin and Robert Steeland, $159,000.

4519 W. Hetherwood Drive, Peoria: Brian and Molly Myers to Toni Manning, $169,900.

3213 W. Wilshire Drive, Peoria: Andrew S. and Kelly Phelps to Cartus Financial Corp., $170,000.

3213 W. Wilshire Drive, Peoria: Cartus Financial Corp. to Connie J. Miars, $170,000.

12524 N. Englewood Court, Dunlap: Fannie Mae to Erica and Michael Rickey, $175,000.

1627 W. Gaylord Ave., Peoria: Brian C. and Kacie M. Tilker to Cartus Financial Corp., $176,500.

1627 W. Gaylord Ave., Peoria: Cartus Financial Corp. to Marcos A. Veliz Jr., $176,500.

13829 N. McClellan Road, Brimfield: Ryan E. and Ashley Stoller to Cody E. and Alaina R. Coulter, $185,000.

409 W. Ridgemont Road, Peoria: Mary B. Etrick and Carol K. Pitcher to John and Sherry Harris, $190,000.

4917 N. Conn Court, Peoria Heights: AZ Property One LLC and Colleen Lott to Juana Soto, $195,000.

909 W. Burnside Drive, Peoria: Ronald V. and Michele Mejzak to Courtney and Derek L. Scott, $205,000.

13604 N. Dover Lane, Chillicothe: Hayley Brown to Jared A. and Erin E. Surrat, $245,000.

341 N. Phil Gould Drive, Hanna City: Joshua A. and Anna M. Mullens to Jennifer and Steven Miner, $251,000.

2514 W. Stonehenge Court, Peoria: Thomas J. Jr. and Vicki L. Carney to Anitra L. O’Connor, $268,000.

417 W. Copperfield Drive, Dunlap: Michael A. and Karen A. Beran to Richard Manbeck, $281,500.

12526 N. Fillyside Drive, Dunlap: Franklin R. and Carolyn Hitchell to Griffin Ross and Jessica Wisner, $283,000.

4417 S. Blackburn Curve, Mapleton: Stanten A. and Cynthia L. Adcock to Jamie Andrew and Nicole Stewart, $292,000.

2018 W. Geneva Road, Peoria: Dustin E. Essig, Micah Bouillon and Holloway Holdings LLC to Balasubramaniam Mariappan and Kartheeswari Valavanthan, $298,000.

3608 E. Cedar Point Drive, Chillicothe: W. Brian and Tifney S. Walkup to Kate and Jason McCord, $315,000.

2608 W. Lake Pointe Terrace, Peoria: Ronald I. and Maria J. Zuck to Kenneth and Susan Wozniak, $315,000.

217 W. Morningside Drive, Peoria: James D. and Carol A. Stuckey to Sheila Quirk-Bailey, $330,000.

6802 N. Water Oak Drive, Edwards: Timothy P. Kirkham to Margaret Kelch and Margaret Faye Kelch, $331,000.

6315 W. Clairemont Court, Edwards: Amit K. and Asha T. Mehrotra to William B. and Tifney S. Walkup, $331,000.

4614 N. Prospect Road, Peoria Heights: Dayne M. and Molly E. LaHood to Alyssa J. LaHood, $365,689.

1322 E. Samuel Ave., Peoria Heights: Clinton and Sandra Carter to David H. Rees, $400,000.

N Half NW Quarter Section 23-11-8E, Hallock Township: Stephen P. Rutherford to Drissi Farms LLC, $440,000.

TAZEWELL COUNTY

606 Peoria St., Units A and B, Washington: Vision Properties Midwest LLC Series Division to Brian and Jessica Willoughby, $82,000.

704 Springfield Road, East Peoria: Allen A. Tompkins to Kristyn E. Ewing, $86,000.

310 Fourth St., South Pekin: Jacob Schmit to Olivia A. Percefull and Jackson C. Slagle, $86,900.

101 Oriental Drive, Washington: Michael R. and Robyn J. Mahoney to Shane M. Mahoney, $87,500.

Vacant land, Tazewell County: Nicholas and Tiffany Cooper to Kyle W. Hedger, $109,000.

1517 Hamilton St., Pekin: Mark and Dawn Lunini to Stacy Painter, $110,000.

520 E. Washington St., Morton: David L. Jr. and Kimberlee R. Gamber to Gary R. and Sari K. McCormick, $110,000.

108 Pebble Court, East Peoria: Jeffrey Miessau to Ryan L. Smith, $113,000.

1616 Holiday Drive, Pekin: R. Todd Shaw to Anna M. Henry, $116,500.

604 Joliet Road, Marquette Heights: Michael J. and Leanna K. Sammis to Michael and Donna Farraher, $123,000.

3131 Edgewater Drive, Pekin: Keith L. Steele to Kabco LLC, $130,000.

433 N. Indiana Ave., Morton: Susan E. Hood Pauli to Austin G. and Breanna R. Batterton, $135,900.

108 Cedar Court, East Peoria: Pamela K. Bodtke to Collin J. and Jessica L. Downs, $139,900.

2204 Centennial Drive, East Peoria: James R. and Robin L. Hadley to Donald and Heidi Mitzelfelt, $145,000.

18 Apple Tree Lane, East Peoria: Bruce J. Wiewel to Grant R. and Danielle M. Evans, $145,500.

231 Hillside Court, Pekin: Kevin D. and Patricia A. Stone to Mark C. and Dawn L. Lunini, $149,000.

400 Wilshire Drive, Washington: Austin K.L. and Cassidy N. Roehm to Mary Ann Waisbrot, $149,500.

3 James Court, Minier: Luke and Erin Leesman to Bryan Darnall and Brittany Gresham, $150,000.

409 E. Polk St., Morton: David R. and Lauren B. Getz to Rebekah S. Minter and Andrew J. Watkins, $152,000.

802 N. Main St., Washington: Laura Knollenberg to John and Catherine Stenger, $152,500.

1809 Highwood Ave., Pekin: Charlene Joesting to Thomas J. and Breonna Orrick, $156,500.

221 N. Missouri Ave., Morton: David G. and Sherry L. Jones to Randy W. and Nancy K. Meehan, $175,000.

1926 Highwood Ave., Pekin: Peter Bacon to Joseph E. and Stephanie N. Smith, $180,000.

32 and 34 Kenton St., Mackinaw: Shawn D. Albert to Janice L. Hunter, $185,000.

1974 Tanglewood Drive, Pekin: Holly J. Falkingham to Don Durant, $195,000.

1828 Whitetail Lane, Pekin: Thomas and Breonna Orrick to Kevin D. and Patricia A. Stone, $205,000.

413 Country Club Drive, Pekin: Daniel P. and Anna M. Henry to Dennis P. and Rebecca S. Johanson, $210,000.

2331 Lake Crest Drive, Pekin: PWV Properties LLC to J&J Property Management LLC, $215,000.

1809 Meadow Lane, Pekin: Elizabeth M. Johnson to Robert and Martha Allsup, $218,000.

1211 Westminster Drive, Washington: Craig D. and Jill J. Hibbard to Austin and Cassidy Roehm, $219,900.

1432 Santa Fe Road, Washington: William E. and Lisa A. Munstedt to Kevin Walsh, $220,000.

1918 Fieldstone, Washington: Seth J. and Kate A. Norburg to Cartus Financial Corp., $221,500.

1918 Fieldstone, Washington: Cartus Financial Corp. to Justin C. and Kelsey L. Meek, $221,500.

16571 Dee Mack Road, Mackinaw: Edward M. and Joan M. Kruse to Tyler and Dominque Dietrich, $235,000.

314 Amelia Drive, East Peoria: Christopher M. and Amy M. Behm to Austin T. and Darcie M. Miller, $264,000.

530 S. Mathis Ave., Morton: Andrew D. and Alanna Reis to Roger A. and Erin M. Halverson, $264,900.

1816 Jadens Way, Washington: Debra A. Feehan to Michael and Kathy Stolz, $265,000.

518 N. Oklahoma Ave., Morton: Joseph and Michele Laktas to David R. and Lauren B. Getz, $269,900.

181 Yordy Road, Morton: David and Kendra Bailey to Chase M. and Erika Keith, $271,000.

206 Silver Creek Drive, Washington: Eugene L. Maki to Laura Knollenberg and Scott Lorentzen, $280,000.

61 Hyde Park Road, Morton: Randy and Nancy Meehan to Donald K. Carpenter, $281,000.

17 Cranford Drive, Washington: Timothy K. Kirchner and Audrey L. Tanner to Dillon J. Kelly and Erin Miller, $292,000.

8734 Hopedale Road, Hopedale: Timothy B. and Jessica M. Dare to George M. and Kimberlee J. Staley, $320,000.

1 Diamond Point, Morton: Catherine A. Hawley to Joseph D. and Kelsey R. Klaus, $365,000.

1800 Gingoteague Way, Pekin: James H. and Pamela J. Bartholomew to Peter H. Bacon, $374,900.

302 Saddlerock Drive, Washington: Anthony M. Montefusco III to Jenna Genz and Joshua Rice, $395,000.

WOODFORD COUNTY

Lot 4, Goetzinger's Addition, Goodfield: Roy R. and Corrine A. Roth to Shannon J. Roth, $88,000.

Lot 3, Block 13, Wathen's Addition, Original Town, El Paso: James C. and Traci Brown to Jonathan V. Lowe, $102,000.

210 N. Tazewell St., Metamora: Jeffrey A. and Tara M. Hinshaw to Alfred and Sina Brooks, $115,000.

205 N. Meek St., Eureka: John J. Ahrens and Scott E. Wolf to Sara E. Monson, $117,826.

703 N. Main St., Roanoke: Craig E. and Kathleen R. DeLaGrange to Adam and Amber Brown, $127,900.

104 N. Howard St., Roanoke: Jakob S. and Heather J. Wacker to Bradley and Valerie Oceguera, $132,000.

Part of Lot 1, Minonk Industrial Park, Woodford County: James L. and Bonnie Richards to BTP Tripartite Investors LLC, $137,500.

1190 Rentsch Drive, East Peoria: Darrek and Lisa Freisinger to Gretta J. Dickey, $144,500.

600 Golfcrest Court, Eureka: Gilbert D. Sr. and Shirley A. Wilson to Ellis R. and Celia Augsburger, $195,000.

Part of Lot 31, Lakeview Acres Section Two, Woodford County: Kenneth R. and Judy Knepp to Peter V. and Cisne Schaffer, $215,000.

107 Hannah Drive, Germantown Hills: Patrick M. and Kathryn M. Whitt to Jeffrey A. and Tara M. Hinshaw, $245,000.

11 E. Second St., El Paso: Darrin P. Schertz and Sarah Curry Schertz to Douglas and Amy Kent, $264,400.

1655 Knapp Drive, Congerville: Armand E. and Mary Collins to Matthew A. and Amber M. Herald, $270,000.

Lot 8, First Addition, Tamarack Acres, Woodford County; Robert A. Beal to Timothy and Donna Cross, $385,000.