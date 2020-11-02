EAST PEORIA - East Peoria will not be enforcing the ban on indoor dining, said East Peoria Mayor John Kahl in a Facebook post Sunday.

Kahl posted the statement shortly after Gov. JP Pritzker announced that Region 2, which includes Peoria, would join the rest of the state in stricter mitigation measures to combat the spread of COVID-19.

"We will continue to support the rights of all members of the business community to remain open," wrote Kahl. "The businesses of East Peoria have done their part throughout these challenging times and not a single one of them has been found by the Health Department to pose a risk to public health."

All dining facilities in Region 2 have been ordered to cease indoor seating as of Wednesday.

Region 2 was the last region in Illinois to cross the 8 percent positivity threshold where stricter mitigations are imposed under the state’s COVID-19 plan. As of October 29, Region 2 had a positivity rate of 9.3%.

The Tri-County area has a lower positivity level, however. Peoria is at 6.6%, Tazewell is at 6.7% and Woodford is at 5.7%. The Tri-County is among the majority of counties in Region 2 below the 8% threshold. Four counties near Davenport are bringing up the region's positivity rate - Mercer County was the highest as of Oct. 29, with a positivity rate of 12.6%.

