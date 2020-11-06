PEORIA – Four more people, two each in Tazewell and Peoria counties, have died within the past 24 hours after being infected with the coronavirus.

All four lived in long-term care facilities, which have been hit particularly hard by the virus.

The two Peoria County deaths involved women, one in her 90s and one in her 80s, who lived at Christian Buehler Home. The Tazewell County deaths were a man in his 70s and a woman in her 80s. Both lived at Generations at Riverview in East Peoria.

Public health officials gave no information on whether any of the four had underlying health conditions that could have contributed to their deaths.

In all, 167 people have died as a result of the virus since the pandemic began in March. Peoria County has seen 85 deaths while Tazewell County’s death toll rose to 63.

Within the past 24 hours, there were 324 people who tested positive for the virus. Peoria County’s total rose to 5,601, an increase of 151 cases.

Tazewell County’s totals rose to 3,455, an increase of 151 cases as well. Woodford County, the smallest by population, saw its total rise to 921, an increase of 23.

Hospitalizations in one of the area’s four hospitals, a key benchmark in gauging how the pandemic is affecting an area, fell to 104. That’s a drop of 15 within the past 24 hours. That drop shows four people had left ICU beds within the past 24 hours and those not in the ICU dropped from 88 to 77.

All three counties were also pushed to the orange warning level by the state Department of Public Health. They are joined by 71 other counties and the city of Chicago.

A county enters a warning level when two or more out of seven possible COVID-19 metrics — in this case, the rise in case numbers per 100,000 people, a significant increase in the county’s positivity rate and hospital admissions — exceed targets set by the state regarding coronavirus spread.

The designation prompted the Tazewell County Health Department to issue a health advisory.

Among the reasons the health department is saying Tazewell is in trouble are:

* Disregard for using face coverings and maintaining social distance.

* Increased activity due to social gatherings without proper social distancing and face coverings.

* Asymptomatic individuals and individuals with mild symptoms failing to use proper precaution or recognizing their need to stay home.