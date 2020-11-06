PEORIA — Jim Montelongo is running for mayor of Peoria.

The three-term councilman made the announcement to join what is now a six-person race on Friday morning in front of friends and supporters on the front lawn of his home in the Weaver Ridge subdivision.

In a short speech, Montelongo emphasized the importance of providing strong essential city services without raising taxes, creating jobs and maintaining the safety and security of the city’s neighborhoods.

"On council, I’ve voted against new fees and taxes because I sincerely believe we can’t tax our way to success," Montelongo said. "More money isn’t the answer to all government’s problems. In some cases, it is the problem. We can change that, and I will."

Supporting the city’s police department is an integral part of maintaining safe neighborhoods, he said.

"We (must) invest in providing the tools and training that our law enforcement men and women need to do their jobs and do them well," Montelongo said. "We need a neighborhood by neighborhood approach that allows us to measure our progress and hold people accountable."

Montelongo considered a run for mayor four years ago, but elected to stay out of the race. For a number of factors, including the decision of Mayor Jim Ardis to not seek a fifth term, Montelongo said the timing of his run is right.

"Timing is everything and before the timing wasn’t right," Montelongo said after his speech. "(With grown sons and a stable business) I have more time now, when it comes right down to it."

Five others At-Large Councilwoman Rita Ali, community activists Chama St. Louis and Couri Thomas, pastor Chuck Brown, and entrepreneur Andres "Andy" Diaz have already declared their intentions to run. Petitions to file formally to be on the ballot are due later this month.

Two months ago, Montelongo said he wasn’t going to seek a third term as the 4th District councilman. He had already served two terms in that capacity and also a four-year stint from 2007 until 2011 as an at-large councilman.

The news that he was throwing his hat into the ring for mayor wasn’t surprising as he’s hinted at his desire to seek the highest elected office within the city for a while now.

