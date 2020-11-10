More than one temperature record fell Monday in Peoria, thanks to unseasonably warm weather.

But weather more associated with November was to return Tuesday, perhaps violently.

All of central Illinois, including the Tri-County area, was to be under a wind advisory, effective from noon until 8 p.m. Late Tuesday morning, a severe thunderstorm watch took effect until 6 p.m.

Wind gusts of up to 60 mph were likely to accompany a line of strong-to-severe thunderstorms, according to Alex Erwin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Lincoln.

A strong cold front was expected to sweep away warm air that’s persisted around Peoria for more than a week.

The primary window of problems was expected to open between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday, Erwin said. He did not rule out tornadoes, although he said if any touched down, their time on the ground was likely to be brief.

"This type of event is fairly common when you get these kind of cold fronts moving into unseasonably warm air masses like this," Erwin said Tuesday morning.

How warm has it been? Enough to break at least two longstanding temperature records, according to the Weather Service.

The official high Monday at the Peoria international airport was 76 degrees, reported at 12:19 p.m. That broke by 1 degree a record first set in 1931 and matched in 1934 and 2006.

Another record was set for highest low temperature for November.

The low Monday was 63 degrees, set at 7:23 a.m. The previous November warmest low was 62, first set in 1924 and equaled in 1931 and 1938.

It’s possible at least one more record temp will be set or matched Tuesday. The Weather Service forecast called for a high of 73 degrees. That also is the record high for Nov. 10, set in 1949.

The warmest low for Nov. 10 is 54 degrees, achieved eight years ago. The Weather Service is calling for a low temperature of 34 in Peoria overnight into Wednesday.

Conditions through the weekend appear to be not as extreme as recently. High temperatures are to range from the high 40s to the mid-50s, with lows in the 30s.

"The rest of the week after this should be much more in line with what we’re used to this time of year," Erwin said.

Typical highs and lows are 54 and 36, respectively, according to Erwin. But the forecast for next week suggests above-average temperatures are likely across Illinois.

Still, don’t expect shorts-and-T-shirt weather, unlike most of this month so far.

"I don’t think we’ll (be) quite as warm as we got here this past stretch," Erwin said.