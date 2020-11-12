PEORIA -- It’s become a daily ritual for the local health departments to release the list of those who have died in the past 24 hours after being infected with the COVID-19 virus.

The daily, emailed update, which also contains the list of positive tests, hospitalizations and other data associated with the pandemic, began on Thursday as it does every day when a death occurs: "We are saddened to report..."

Names aren’t used. Neither are hometowns. Instead, it’s listed by county, as in "Peoria County is reporting three deaths and Tazewell County is reporting two deaths."

For Peoria County, two of the deaths were people who didn’t live in long-term care facilities. One was a man in his 60s and the other was a woman in her 70s. Both had underlying health conditions that could have contributed to their deaths.

The third Peoria County death reported on Thursday was a woman in her 90s who lived at the Bickford independent and assisted living facility.

Tazewell County saw two more deaths, a man in his 70s and a woman in her 80s, neither of whom lived at a long-term care facility.

The area has now seen 181 deaths since the pandemic began in March. Of that number, most of them -- 131 -- have occurred since Sept. 1 when the entire area had just 50 deaths.

Since Oct. 13, there have been 77 deaths in the three counties.

The area reported 228 new cases, bringing the Tri-County pandemic total to 11,779. Each number is a single person, regardless of how many times that person might have been tested, health officials have said. That breaks down to 6,469 for Peoria County, an increase of 109 new cases within the past 24 hours; and 4,160 for Tazewell County, an increase of 84. Woodford County, the smallest by population, had 35 new cases, bringing its pandemic total to 1,150.

To put that 11,779 number into some type of perspective, consider that on Oct. 13, about a month ago, the three counties were reporting a total of 6,670 cases. That’s an increase of 5,109 or a 43% increase.

It’s that increase that has pushed the area into Tier 1 restrictions from the state. If the trend doesn’t change, the second level of tougher state "mitigations" could be imposed by early next week.

The 21-county region of which the Tri-County Area is a part of is now at 15.1% for its seven-day rolling average of positive cases.

Hospitalizations, a key metric to gauge how a community is coping with the virus, continue to rise. There are now 162 people in one of the area's four hospitals. Of that number, 34 are in an intensive care unit while the rest occupy non-ICU beds. That's an increase of about 12 people from Wednesday and a far cry from the summer months when there was one-third of that total in the hospital.

Oct. 13 saw 37 people in the ICU but only 48 people in non-ICU beds, according to health department data.