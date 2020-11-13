Andrea Mammen, spotlighted in the Journal Star in September as the youngest COVID-19 victim in Tri-County Area, was featured on a network news show this week.

Mammen, an otherwise healthy wife and mom, died Sept. 12 at age 37. Wednesday, her story was part of a regular spot on "CBS This Morning" called "Lives to Remember." The segment chronicles the lives of a selection of coronavirus victims, famous and otherwise.

Mammen, a clinical psychologist, lived in Morton with her husband, Matt Mammen, and their son, Russell. They all were diagnosed with COVID-19 at the same time: though her husband and son fought off the virus at home, she had to be hospitalized. With her husband at her side, she died at OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

Her survivors decided to share her story with the Journal Star in an effort to get others to take the virus seriously.

"I didn’t believe in it," her father, Doug Smith, told the newspaper. "I didn’t think it was a real thing. But it is."

In Wednesday’s CBS segment, Andrea Mammen was profiled for about a minute, along with a groundbreaking trombonist, family-practice doctor and theater director. Afterward, one of the program’s hosts, Anthony Mason, said, "Gosh, that chokes me up every time. ... This is what we’re dealing with here, and what’s left behind are people, you know, people having to pick up after this."

Another host, Tony Dokoupil, remarked, "You hear people say, ’Oh, it affects virtually nobody.’ Is that nobody?’"

