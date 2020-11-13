PEORIA — The coronavirus has wreaked havoc on all aspects of our lives, including an old tradition — the annual Toys for Tots Campaign.

Normally, the campaign, led locally by Company C, 6th Engineer Support Battalion, a reserve unit based near the Peoria County Jail, would be holding events to get as many donations as it can and hosting parties to give toys away. Not this year, said Staff Sgt. Jose Barrientos.

This year is different. Due to COVID-19, there will be two distribution events, one at Northwoods Mall in Peoria and one at the Salvation Army in Pekin. Both will be Dec. 17-19.

"Families will get to pick a time slot that is most convenient to them. They will show up and drive through the location. We’ll have everything prepacked. They will just drive up, show us proof of ID, and then we’ll give them the toys," said Barrientos.

Kids will get one "big" toy and one smaller one, likely a stuffed animal or a book, he said.

To register, go to the local Toys for Toys website, peoria-il.toysfortots.org/ on Nov. 30. Beginning that day and going through Dec. 3, families can register to receive toys.

The drive is a boon for many families in the area. In 2019, the Marines distributed 24,095 toys to more than 5,200 children.

Toys for Tots began in 1947 when a Marine reservist in Los Angeles took it upon himself to distribute toys to needy children. The idea went over so well it was adopted by the Marine Corps the following year.

Ever since, Marine reservists have collected toys from the community and used donations to buy more for the annual campaign.

