PEORIA — With the rate of positive COVID-19 tests increasing rapidly, the Peoria area might be following the trend of regions that have been unsuccessful in curtailing the spread of the coronavirus.

That failure, Gov. JB Pritzker warned on Thursday, could mean a new statewide stay-at-home order to bring a halt to the "exponential" rise in coronavirus infections in every part of Illinois.

All of the Land of Lincoln’s regions are above the 8% danger threshold that state health officials say signals the virus can’t be as easily controlled. The rise happened soonest in the state’s northwest corner — where the average positivity rate now sits at nearly 19% more than a month after state restrictions first went into effect.

The concern throughout Illinois is whether those restrictions are working. One commonality, regardless of where you live, is businesses and public figures flouting the rules. Another is the rising rates of infections, hospitalizations and deaths.

The Peoria region’s positivity rate has reached 15.6% with no sign of declining — up from just 8% in the last week of October. Since Sept. 1, there have been 132 deaths in the Tri-County area, compared with 50 in the pandemic’s first six months.

So, are there any lessons to be learned from what’s been happening in Rockford and the rest of northwest Illinois?

The Journal Star asked Pritzker about the lack of effectiveness of his rules — restricting indoor dining and limiting the numbers of people who can gather in groups.

"We need to make sure that state's attorneys and local authorities mayors, city councils, county boards are taking this seriously. We want to make sure that people are following the mitigations," Pritzker said moments after announcing similar restrictions in some of Chicago’s suburbs and southern Illinois. "And if they would I mean, this is true everywhere in the country and everywhere in the state of Illinois if people would follow the mitigations, these numbers will come down."

Defiance, doubt and frustration

Throughout the state, seeds of doubt have been planted.

Greg Jury, mayor of Loves Park, is one of those in the Rockford region who has urged bars and restaurants to defy the restrictions. He didn’t respond to multiple requests to comment for this article.

In the Peoria area, East Peoria Mayor John Kahl said Nov. 1 that his city wouldn’t enforce the restrictions, and drew criticism from the Tazewell County Health Department for doing so. Kahl had previously instituted a plan for reopening businesses and restaurants in May ahead of the state taking action to loosen its springtime restrictions.

In the Springfield area, city and county leaders didn’t rush to obey when Pritzker restricted indoor dining early this month, but changed their tune Tuesday by announcing they’d comply with the state orders after seeing record-high case numbers and a growing rate of hospitalizations.

Peoria’s total number of people in hospitals has continued upward and sat just shy of 160 on Friday — more than double the 66 of a month prior.

Meanwhile, business owners who have surveyed the landscape are concerned about the immediate future.

Hugh Higgins, the owner of Hearth, is scared of what a second stint without inside dining might look like for his Peoria Heights restaurant.

"The first time, back in mid-March through April and May, before we could serve people outside, that was 10 weeks of carryout only. But everyone was pretty much on the same page. There were very, very few renegades the last time around," he said.

But this time, with restrictions in place that ban inside dining and the cold weather coming, he’s not sure it’s going to be OK.

"If this past week is any indication of how carryout is going to do, then it’s not going to be nearly as successful as it was in March. It’s going to be very challenging for anyone who chooses to play by the rules," he said. "There is a higher percentage of renegades this time around, and that’s what is going to make it more difficult."

Alex Cando, one of the co-owners of Urban Forest Craft Brewing in Rockford, is frustrated. Like many in the area, his business is hurting under the mitigations. The pub opened in May, amid the initial stay-at-home orders, and he has survived so far.

He’s not making money, but "the beer is paying for the rent and the electricity," he quipped. He understands the need to contain the virus. He knows there is a public health aspect, but he can’t help but feel restaurants and bars are being unfairly singled out.

"I have seen no empirical evidence that we’re solely responsible for these numbers increasing," Cando said.

Contact tracing has shown more potential exposure to people with COVID-19 in restaurants and bars than any other locations, according to statewide data the Pritzker administration released last week. Officials said schools and workplaces were next among the top locations for possible exposure.

It’s a different story for outbreaks, defined as clusters of cases, rather than potential exposure to a person or smaller number of people with the disease. Bars and restaurants remain low on the list of areas where outbreaks have occurred, according to Pritzker administration statistics. At the top of that list? Factories.

"I don’t know how to know you think this is going to work," Cando said of the mitigation efforts, "if we have seen the numbers steadily increasing with no change."

‘A lack of clarity’

What really gets to Cando is the confusion and the different messages — like a nearby slot parlor that he says can stay open while he can’t have indoor seating.

"There is a lack of clarity and direction," Cando said. "We are told three different things at the same time. We don’t know what we can or can’t do. When I get customers calling me, the first thing they ask is, ’Are you open, how many people can come, and do we need a reservation?’

"There just aren’t any clear guidelines of what to do," he said.

And that is part of the problem, says University of Illinois professor Dolores Albarracin.

There has been a "lack of a coherent messaging strategy, with sanctions if necessary," the professor of psychology, business and medicine said.

The Rockford area has been under Tier 2 mitigations since Oct. 25, while the Peoria area just started in Tier 1. There are three tiers with escalating restrictions, all still for a region officially in Phase 4.

In Tier 1, the key components are no indoor dining or bar service, gatherings are limited to 25, down from 50, and all eateries and bars must close by 11 p.m.

In Tier 2, the aforementioned restrictions remain, but the gatherings drop from 25 to 10.

In Tier 3, nonessential businesses, including hair salons, are to close, and nonelective surgeries are suspended, among other things.

To fine, or not to fine?

Springfield, which is under similar restrictions to those issued for the Peoria region, recently passed an ordinance allowing its police officers to issue fines to people who aren’t wearing a mask.

Whether the idea has traction in Peoria isn’t entirely clear.

"I would not be opposed to that discussion, and if we look at what the governor said ... talking about how rapidly our positivity numbers were expanding and how he might have to tighten it down," Peoria Mayor Jim Ardis said.

He has repeatedly encouraged mask wearing among area residents, and, while acknowledging the difficulty of restrictions on business owners, has said it’s outside of his authority or any mayor’s to buck Pritzker’s executive orders.

Ardis did say, though, that he wasn’t sure if City Council members here would favor a fine for mask scofflaws. However, "if people had the option of that ordinance or tightening it down more, I think it would be a worthy discussion."

Despite that, Ardis warned, it could also open up worries about the city’s capability to enforce such a rule.

Lag between restrictions and results

Nick Povalitis, the vice president of marketing and sports development with the Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, said the situation there is fluid, though his agency has been following state guidelines.

"Like communities around the state, our local businesses are hurting and having to do more with less. The mood in our community remains one of resilience and an overall enthusiasm to reverse the positivity rate so we can get back to business, and by and large, businesses are complying with the mitigations," he said.

Albarracin, the University of Illinois professor, also noted that some of the issue is what public health officials have been saying for months — there is a lag between the implementation of the restrictions and results. The impact on hospitalizations, for example, might take several weeks after implementing measures to reduce infections, Albarracin said.

In Peoria, One World Cafe intends to abide by state orders, though they’d been prepared for indoor dining through the winter. Public perception plays a role in deciding how to proceed, co-owner Amy Eid says.

"We are in a position where some people will judge us for following the orders, and some people will judge us for not following the orders. At the end of the day, we are just trying to keep our business going and employees employed."

Flouting the rules

The Winnebago County Health Department said it was too busy to respond to questions for this story. But on its website, there is a list several pages long that lists eateries and taverns that it says have run afoul of the COVID-19 rules.

Some have been issued orders to close, though it’s not clear how many have abided by those orders or ceased forbidden activities. Several received multiple closure orders.

What is clear is that many within the area, including in Roscoe and Loves Park, are finding the new rules are troublesome. Take the situation with Cando’s brewpub.

Urban Forest Craft Brewing was issued a citation on Oct. 13 for failing to suspend indoor service as required. Cando admits that happened, but he said he had contacted the health department, where an official told him they could have 25 people inside. Later, he was told it was just for special occasions. At no time, he said, did he get any type of a warning.

A health department official came in and ordered patrons to disperse on Oct. 19. Then, on Oct. 30, Cando was issued an order to close. But he, like some others, has chosen to remain open — though he said he’d close if ordered by a judge or prosecutor, or was told what law he was violating.

"There is no law we are breaking," Cando said. "The executive order is really just a suggestion, guidance. The power of that executive order expired in April, so we are not violating any laws."

Other bars and restaurants across the state have tried to fight closure orders, or Pritzker’s executive orders. Only a few saw initial success – though last week an appellate court panel in Chicago’s suburbs held that Pritzker could issue the executive orders, and a Springfield judge ruled in a host of other cases that the lawsuits are "devoid of facts to support the conclusions."

"We are a relatively small fish in this pond," Cando said. "We are only open three days a week, and only, in normal circumstances, have a capacity of 60 people. There are other bars on this street that are still open who haven’t had a visit from the health department, and I know of others on this same street who have had five or six or seven visits and are still open."

Cando has retained an attorney in case he’s faced with more punitive measures, but he’s confident.

"I know I’m in the right."