WYOMING — A long-weekend break in classes in the Stark County School District appears to have succeeded in snapping a string of COVID-19 cases that had threatened to disrupt the in-school instruction that has taken place for the past 13 weeks, according to the top administrator.

After six students and three staff had earlier tested positive for the disease in instances of outside community transmission, resulting in 45 people being quarantined, the district canceled classes on Nov. 2 to create a four-day weekend ending on Election Day.

The hope was that the "adaptive pause" would curb the need for any further quarantines and would also send a message to the community about the importance of avoiding gatherings where the novel coronavirus could be spread, Superintendent Brett Elliott explained at the time.

And the result: "We have had zero new positive students and staff cases and zero new quarantines this week," he wrote Friday in a letter sent to families and posted on social media. "This is something to truly celebrate. Nicely done!"

At the same time, Elliott emphasized the continuing threat of the virus, as reflected in increases in positivity rates and other factors in Illinois and around the nation. Besides stressing such basic steps as masks, social distancing and hand washing, he urged community members to use extra care during the upcoming holiday period.

"We urge you to follow the state-requested ‘Stay at Home Order’ over the next few weeks," Elliott wrote. "Making the necessary sacrifices now such as staying in over the weekend, avoiding birthday parties, sleepovers, adult gatherings and minimizing gatherings over Thanksgiving will only help reduce our positivity rates and further protect the opportunity to provide in-person learning for our students."

Unlike some districts that will have a period of remote learning immediately after Thanksgiving, Stark County plans at this point to return to its regular schedule of five days a week in class after the holiday break, Elliott noted. That could change if new guidance comes from the state, he added.

