PEORIA — A man was found dead late Sunday night on a sidewalk at an apartment complex just south of Downtown Peoria.

Roosevelt Hunter III, 28, of Peoria was found dead at the scene and appeared to have been shot at least once, said Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood. Hunter’s autopsy was still in progress Monday afternoon, and results were expected to be announced on Tuesday.

His death, if it is deemed a homicide, would be the city’s 12th of the year and third this month.

Peoria police were called to the area of the 700 block of North Hillyer Place, which is near Landmark Apartments. A ShotSpotter gunfire-detection alert indicated five rounds were fired about 11 p.m. in that area, according to a Peoria Police Department news release.

Additionally, a person called and reported hearing shots fired in the Landmark complex.

Upon arrival, officers located Hunter, who was unresponsive on the sidewalk in the 700 block of North Shipman Street, which is less than a block from Hillyer and within the complex. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the release stated.

There is no suspect information at this time.

This incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Peoria Police Department at 673-4521 or CrimeStoppers anonymously at 673-9000.