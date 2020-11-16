PEORIA — Thanksgiving 2020 will be different because of COVID-19, with dine-in options shut down under mitigations from the state.

You may not be able to go to a restaurant on Thanksgiving Day, but some area restaurants have a plan to come to you.

There are a range of meal options, including turkey, ham, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce, dressing, pumpkin pie, cheesecake, cinnamon rolls, glazed carrots — even an eggroll stuffed with turkey and dressing.

Here's a list of some Peoria area restaurants that will have food service on Thanksgiving Day, and some others that will prepare a special meal that can be picked up the day before.

We'll update this list on pjstar.com if any other restaurants plan to join the party. Just email deminian@pjstar.com or news@pjstar.com to be added.

* Par-A-Dice Riverboat Casino in East Peoria: Tin Lizard Bar & Grill will be open for curbside service 4-9 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

But the main event is at Boyd's Steakhouse, which is taking orders for an entire meal that you can pick up between 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day at the Par-A-Dice hotel. Order deadline is Nov. 23. Call (309) 699-7711.

That ready-to-eat meal starts with a choice of 8 pounds of carved turkey, or 9 pounds of carved ham, or a combo of turkey (4 pounds) and ham (4.5 pounds). All dinners feed six to eight people and include 12 dinner rolls, mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, cornbread dressing, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce and a pumpkin pie. Extra pies can be ordered for $9.99 each. Meal cost is $135.63 with tax included.

* Gil's Supper Club, Hanna City (12703 W. Farmington Road, Hanna City): Open 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thanksgiving Day for carryout. Two special meals include turkey with dressing, mashed potatoes, green beans, cheesecake or pumpkin pie for $13.95.

Or ham with dressing, sweet potatoes, green beans, cheesecake or pumpkin pie for $13.95.

Call (309) 565-7889 to order.

* Famous Dave's (7411 N. Grand Prairie Drive, Peoria): Open 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day with its regular full menu. Plus a special plated turkey dinner can be ordered for $19.99, and includes turkey, green bean almondine, mashed potatoes, gravy, rolls, pumpkin pie or apple pie. Curbside service only. Call (309) 691-7427 to order, or check online at www.famousdaves.com.

* Kickapoo Creek Winery (6605 N. Smith Road, Edwards): Taking orders for pickup on Nov. 25. Call (309) 495-9463, Ext. 1, to order a special Thanksgiving meal for pickup the day before Thanksgiving. Meal includes oven-roasted turkey with herb butter, garlic mashed potatoes and gravy, green bean casserole, sage dressing and dinner rolls. Feeds four for $49.99 or two for $29.99.

Add-ons available: 2 pounds of candied sweet potatoes ($15), 1 quart orange cranberry relish ($10), 12 dinner rolls ($10), 2 pounds garlic mashed potatoes ($10), 1 pound green bean casserole ($12), 2 pounds sage dressing ($10), 2 pounds turkey with herb butter ($20), pumpkin pie with amaretto whipped cream ($4 per slice/$20 whole).

* Mike's Cobbler Corner Family Restaurant (1534 N. 8th St., Pekin): Open Thanksgiving Day and offers slow-roasted turkey with homemade stuffing and made-from-scratch mashed potatoes. Call (309) 347-2666 for details.

* Jim's Steakhouse (110 SW Jefferson Ave., Peoria): Open 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Thanksgiving Day for carryout. Call (309) 673-5300 for menu details.

* Kuchie's on the Water (579 Wesley Road, Creve Coeur): Special carryout meal for pickup 11 a.m.-6 p.m. the day before Thanksgiving. Roasted sliced turkey breast, mashed potatoes with gravy, green bean casserole, glazed carrots, mac-n-cheese, dressing, cranberry fluff, Kucheese spread/crackers, homemade cinnamon rolls, sweet butter, pumpkin pie. Serves 4 to 5 for $75; serves 6-10 for $125.

Plus this: "We will be offering our regular carryout cocktails and a few new ones too, in case drinking is needed to deal with your loved ones, LOL!!" Call (309) 427-3000 or reserve via https://www.facebook.com/KuchiesOnTheWater/.

* Jubilee Cafe (7203 Kickapoo Edwards Rd., Kickapoo): Open 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Breakfast served all day. Lunch served 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Full menu includes whole roasted turkey, made-from-scratch stuffing, real mashed potatoes and gravy dinner. Additional sides available. Jubilee has 25 different kinds of homemade pies, cakes and bread pudding. Call (309) 691-7778.

* Dac's Smokehouse (Campustown Shopping Center, Peoria): Has created a special Thanksgiving eggroll (three for $9), stuffed with turkey, dressing, cheesy corn and served with a gravy dip. Carryout orders can be had for pickup now through Thanksgiving Eve. Call (309) 643-1223.

* Slow Hand Craft BBQ (4450 N. Prospect Road, Peoria Heights): Nearly sold out, orders are taken through Nov. 23, and pickup is 3-7 p.m. on Nov. 25. Staff will contact you to confirm after your order. Ala carte menu allows you to build your own Thanksgiving meal:

• 12-14 pound whole smoked turkey $60

• 5 pounds smoked carved turkey breast $60

• 1 quart turkey gravy $20

• 1/2 pan pork belly mac n cheese $55

• 1/2 pan regular mac ’n cheese $45

• 1/2 pan sweet potato casserole $45

• 1/2 pan smoked sausage cornbread stuffing $45

• 1/2 pan au gratin potatoes $45

To place order https://slowhandcraftbbq.com/feed-the-farm-orders.

* One World Cafe (1245 W. Main St., Peoria): Order deadline is 2 p.m. Friday. Closed Thanksgiving Day, but orders can be picked up by 6:30 p.m. Nov. 25. Call (309) 672-1522 or email catering@oneworld-cafe.com.

Menu includes sweet potato pecan pie, cheesecake, smashed potatoes, roasted veggies and more. Call for details.

* The Fish House (4919 N. University St., Peoria): Famous Fish House rolls, sweet au gratin potatoes, shrimp cocktail trays. Call (309) 691-9358 for menu details and a Nov. 25 pickup.

* Barracks Hospitality Group Banquet and Catering (1224 W. Pioneer Parkway, Peoria): You can get a meal ready-to-heat for pickup 10 a.m.-2 p.m. the day before Thanksgiving, or ready-to-eat for pickup 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Meal includes sliced turkey, homemade dressing and gravy, plus extras like sweet corn casserole, sweet potatoes, whipped potatoes, mixed vegetables and an array of pies. Call (309) 692-3990 for prices and to order.

* Cracked Pepper Catering (3406 NE Adams St, Peoria): Individual meals with sliced turkey breast, mashed potatoes with gravy, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce and dinner roll, $16.99 plus tax per person. Additional items include pumpkin hummus with cinnamon sugar pita and mini cheese balls, cookie trays as well as pumpkin and pecan pies.

Meals ready for pickup cold on Nov. 25 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. or hot on Thanksgiving day from 10 a.m.-noon. Call (309) 687-0039 or emailing info@crackedpepperpeoria.com to order.

