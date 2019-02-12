1997 - 2019

Brett Allen Harlow, 22, of East Peoria, passed away Wed. Feb. 6, 2019.

He was born Jan. 24, 1997, in Lake Forest, Ill.

Surviving are his parents, David M. and Jill S. (Steger) Harlow of East Peoria; his sister, Brittany Harlow of East Peoria; his grandparents, Louis and Rosemary Steger and Jean Harlow, all of Pekin; aunts and uncles, Brenda and Aaron Hoyle, Rev. Judy Steger Kennedy, Jack and Jackie Steger, and Joel and Lynette Steger, all of Pekin; and 12 cousins, all of Pekin or Wheaton, Ill.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Robert D. Harlow.

Brett was a 2015 graduate of East Peoria Community High School, where he was active in chorus, chorale, theater/drama and played on the Ice Hawks Hockey Team. He was also involved in numerous community theatre performances. He also played Pekin and Peoria youth hockey. Brett loved music, especially The Beatles. He played the guitar and was a self-taught piano player.

He was a member of East Peoria United Methodist Church.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15, at East Peoria United Methodist Church. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 16, at the church. Rev. Mary Arnold will officiate. Additional visitation will be from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday.

Burial will follow in Fondulac Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Corn Stock Theater, Brain & Behavior Research Foundation or your charity of choice.

Online condolences may be made at www.remmertfuneralhome.com.