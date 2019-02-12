1926 - 2019

Roy Cecil Bonnette, 93, of Pekin, passed away at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at Reflections Memory Care in Pekin.

Born Jan. 25, 1926, in Mason City to Fred and Katherine (Kramer) Bonnette, he married Dolores G. Kearney on July 7, 1946, in Pekin. She died Sept. 27, 2014, in Pekin.

He was also preceded in death by his parents; one son, Eugene Bonnette; and three brothers, Harold Bonnette, Earl Bonnette and Ferd Bonnette.

Surviving are two sons, Jack (Beverly) Bonnette of Phoenix, Ariz. and Joel (Nancy) Bonnette of Bloomington; one daughter, Joy (Steve) Dodd of Pekin; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and one sister-in-law, Joyce Bonnette of Pekin.

He was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II; he served in the Pacific Theater.

Roy worked for Keystone Steel and Wire Company in Bartonville for 20 years, retiring in 1988 as a supervisor in the wire mill. Previously, he worked as a carpenter for Newt Svendsen.

He was a member of North Parkway Assembly of God in Pekin.

Roy enjoyed reading, roller-skating, walking, reading, and studying the Bible. His greatest joy was being with his family. He liked to do carpentry work and was always building something.

His funeral will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Joel Bonnette, his son, will officiate. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin, where military rites will be accorded.

Memorial contributions may be to the Alzheimer’s Association, Central Illinois Chapter, 614 W. Glen Ave., Peoria, IL 61614.

To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.