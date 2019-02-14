MORTON – Roger L. Hirstein, 77, of Morton, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

Roger was born Jan. 11, 1942, in Peoria, to John and Alice (Pflederer) Hirstein. He married Lois Munkel on Dec. 2, 1961, in Ft. Leonard Wood, Mo.

Surviving are his wife, Lois Hirstein of Morton; three children, Tammy (John) Rodgers of Clinton, Ill., Lisa Rendleman and Tom Jones of Morton and Gregg (Traci) Hirstein of Western Springs, Ill.; six grandchildren, Ryan (Rachel) Rendleman, Tyler (Joanna) Rendleman, Alyssa Rendleman, John Hirstein, AJ Hirstein and Daniel Hirstein; one great granddaughter, Elisa; and one brother, James (Cheryl) Hirstein of Florence, Mont.

Roger was a United States Army veteran.

He worked for Caterpillar Inc. for 40 years, retiring in 2003 as a data systems manager.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. with a Morton Apostolic Christian Church minister officiating. Burial will be in Hirstein Cemetery in Morton.

Memorials may be made to TAPS No Kill Animal Shelter, 100 Taps Lane, Pekin, IL 61554.

