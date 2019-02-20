1925 - 2019

Constance J. Reh, 93, of Pekin, passed away at 6:47 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at UnityPoint Health — Pekin.

Connie was born on Aug. 21, 1925, in Peoria to Alice Fauth Kasper Mannino. She was raised by her aunt, Esther Fauth. She married Jack B. Reh on Aug. 1, 1948. He passed away on Nov. 5, 1996.

Also preceding in death are her mother; one brother, Frank Kasper; and one sister, Charlene Canfield.

Surviving are one daughter, Dawn Reh of Pekin; one son, Douglas of Bloomington; two granddaughters, Haley and Sara Reh of Towanda, Ill.

Connie worked at Corn Products Company from 1943 to 1957. She was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ, where she was a Sunday school teacher for many years. She was a former member of J.O.Y. She was a member of the YWCA and Pekin Hospital Auxiliary.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at St. Paul United Church of Christ, with Rev. Dr. Brian Bryne officiating. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. Private burial will be at Lakeside Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul United Church of Christ, YWCA of Pekin or Pekin Hospital Auxiliary.

