1918 - 2019

Lowell Lee Stapleton, 101, of Pekin, passed away at 5:45 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 in Pekin.

Born Jan. 24, 1918, in Johnson County near Simpson to Samuel McKinley and Rilla (Morris) Stapleton, he married Genevieve Dalton on Mar. 1, 1941, in Cape Girardeau, Mo. She died July 5, 2016, in Pekin.

He also was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Cleman Stapleton and Morris Stapleton.

Surviving are one son, James (Penny) Stapleton of Litchfield; two daughters, Candace L. Stapleton of Dixon and Judith A. (Bill) Tolliver of East Peoria; four grandchildren, Kathleen (Steve) Osborn of Washington, Jeff (Melissa) Tolliver of East Peoria, James Stapleton of Decatur and Carrie (Anthony) Klytta of Glenview; eight great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Lowell grew up on a farm. His first eight years of school were at the one room Flatwoods Grade School. He walked or rode a horse to high school, which was 3 ½ miles away. He graduated from Robbs High School, a three year high school.

He served in the Civilian Conservation Corps in 1938 and 1940.

Lowell served in U.S. Army in World War II and was assigned to the Manhattan Project at Los Alamos, N.M. He served as a Special Engineer Detachment with a rank of T-4 Sergeant. He had an all-area pass and did whatever he was called upon to do.

Lowell retired from Caterpillar Inc. after 35 years of service as a process engineer. He also taught himself watch and clock repair and did that at home as a second income for many years.

He was an avid hunter, fisherman and loved to play golf. He was a three time champion of the Parkview Senior Golf League. He also was a two time champion of the Illinois State Bird Dog Field Trials.

His celebration of life memorial gathering will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Private inurnment with his wife will be in Kerley Cemetery in Simpson.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate, 530 NE Glen Oak Ave., Peoria, IL 61637.

