1930 - 2019

Llwelyn “Jean” Wheat, 88, of Pekin, passed away at 8:10 p.m. Tuesday, Feb., 19, 2019, at UnityPoint Health — Pekin.

Jean was born on Aug. 30, 1930, in Blandinsville, Ill., to Dewey and Berniece (Butterfield) Jenkins. She married Billy Wheat on Aug. 28, 1949, in Pekin. He passed away on March 22, 2013.

Also preceding in death are her parents and two brothers, Marvin “Bill” Jenkins and Kenneth Jenkins.

Surviving are two daughters, Brenda (Bob) White of Metamora and Kim Wheat of Pekin; one grandson, Jared (Lacey) Roach of Boston, Ma.; two great-grandchildren, Indie Mae Roach and Avery Farren Roach of Boston; and two brothers, Bob (Donna) Jenkins of Pekin and Ralph (Lillian) Jenkins of Lancaster, Ky.

Jean was a secretary for Corn Products Company and Pekin Energy. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church. She enjoyed doing word search puzzles and was an avid St. Louis Cardinal fan.

Cremation will be accorded with private family services at a later date. Inurnment will be in Lakeview Cemetery in Pekin. Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting Jean’s family with the arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to TAPS (Tazewell Animal Protective Society), 100 Taps Lane, Pekin, IL 61554.

