1938 - 2019

Thelma Jean Laur, 80, of Creve Coeur, passed away at 5:43 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

Born Aug. 14, 1938, in Cannon County, Tenn. to Houston L. and Ora Lee (Herrell) Wright, she married Bob Laur on Dec. 20, 1956, in East Peoria. He survives.

Also surviving are one son, James B. Laur Jr. of Morton; one daughter, Lisa Matejewski of Creve Coeur; five grandchildren, Philip A. Laur, Rachel E. (Nathan) Blackwell, Abigail C. Laur, Brandon L. Matejewski and Nicholas A. Matejewski; five great-grandchildren; and one sister, Naomi Lovvorn of Shelbyville, Tenn.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, James E. Wright.

A homemaker, Thelma enjoyed reading her bible, crocheting and knitting. She especially loved her time with her great-grandson, Zane.

Her memorial visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Creve Coeur. There will be no services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the family to aid with expenses.

