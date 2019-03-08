1936 - 2019

Barbara Ann Thompson, 82, of Pekin, passed away at 7:31 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, at her residence.

Born Nov. 20, 1936, in Joliet to Leroy and Cecil (Hancock) Todd, she married Dale Edward Thompson on July 5, 1957, in Minooka. He died Feb. 3, 2009, in Pekin.

She also was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers and two sisters.

Surviving are one daughter, Julie Thompson of Minooka; three sons, Timothy (Heather) Thompson of Minooka, Allen Thompson of Pekin, and Christopher (Yvonne) Thompson of Pekin; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and three sisters, Maxine (Dave) Gilkerson, Penny (Mike) Hrechko and Cindy (Terry) Davis.

A homemaker, Barb enjoyed spending time with family and friends traveling, crafting and walking.

She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Pekin and the United Methodist Women of the church and the Minooka United Methodist Church.

Her memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 10, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. The Rev. Dr. Joel P. Catlin will officiate. Visitation will be from 1 to 2:45 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Burial will be held at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, Ill. at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Pekin Park Foundation, 1701 Court St., Pekin, IL 61554.

