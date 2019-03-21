1928 - 2019

Donald J. “Dutch” Stovall, 90, of Manito, passed away at 7:27 a.m. Monday, March 18, 2019, at UnityPoint Health — Methodist in Peoria.

Born May 9, 1928, in South Pekin to John W. and Mary Ann (Highbaugh) Stovall, he married Anna Fischer on Nov. 29, 1953, in Pekin. She died July 21, 1998, in Pekin.

He was also preceded in death by his parents.

Surviving are four nieces, Sharon (Mark) Biddle of Fredericksburg, Va., who he helped raise, Marcia (Rocky) DeWitt and Robin Taylor, both of Pekin, and Theresa Payne of Green Valley; one nephew, Daryl (Carolyn) Lietner of Arkansas; several great-nephews, including John L. (Stacy) Lee of Manito, who he helped raise; several great-nieces, including Angela (Ryan) Foroughi of Fredericksburg, Va.; several great-great-nieces, including Isabella, Katelien, Abby and Emma; and several great-great-nephews, including Jack and John.

He also had one brother, John W. Stovall.

Dutch served as past commander of Roy L. King Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1232; former member and past president of Mid-Illini Retriever Club, where he trained many dogs; and an active member of Manito Ducks Unlimited. He was also a life member of Chautauqua-Goofy Ridge Sportsman’s Club and Chicago-Northwestern Retirees Club. Dutch served as a Spring Lake Township trustee, and he served on the Spring Lake Cemetery board.

He had worked as a conductor for the Chicago & Northwestern Rail Road for over 37 years, retiring in 1990.

An avid hunter and fisherman, Dutch was a special person.

Dutch was a member of South Pekin Congregational Church.

His funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 23, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Pastor Steve Weber will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Miars Cemetery in Tremont. Military rites will be provided by the U.S. Navy and Tazewell Area Ceremonial Team.

Memorial contributions may be given to Manito Chapter Ducks Unlimited, 4977 Levee Road, Manito, IL 61546 or to South Pekin Congregational Church, 202 Meyers St., South Pekin, IL 61554.

To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.