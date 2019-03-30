1958 - 2019

Patricia M. Legg, 60, of Pekin, passed away on Thursday, 28 March, 2019, at Pekin Manor with her family at her side.

Patricia was born on 15 April, 1958, in Pekin to Richard and Jacqueline (Harmon) Corp. They preceded her in death. She married James Legg. He preceded her in death.

Patricia was also preceded in death by brothers Richard Lee Corp and Danny Joe Corp; sister Brenda Kay Corp (Gene) Grotts; and niece Jennifer Phyllis Corp.

Surviving her are her brothers and sisters Susan Ann Price (Larry) Ingle of Pekin, Tammie Lynn Corp Thompson of Manito, Rodney Eugene Corp of Creve Coeur and Rena Mae Corp of Pekin; one nephew and many nieces.

Patricia lived for her nieces and nephew. She also liked to play bingo when she could

Schmidt Haller Burial and Cremation assisted the family with cremation.

There will be a celebration of life at a later date.