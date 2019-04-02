1932 - 2019

Jack E. Pfanz, 87, of Pekin, passed away at 1:40 p.m., Sunday March 31, 2019, at UnityPoint Health – Proctor in Peoria.

He was born Feb. 13, 1932, to William and Hazel (Wade) Pfanz Sr. in Pekin. He married Barbara Walbert at St. Paul United Church of Christ on Sept. 25, 1955. She survives.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, William Jr., Don, and his identical twin brother Jene Pfanz; and one sister, Lenora Eitenmiller.

He is also survived by one son, Mark (Tomi) Pfanz of Pekin; two daughters, Mary Pfanz and Sandy (Corey) Miller, both of Pekin, two grandchildren, Christopher (Brooke) Pfanz of Green Valley and Cory Pfanz of Pekin; and two great grandchildren, Kade and Kasen Pfanz. He will be greatly missed by his beloved last pair of border collies, Dolly and Tuffy, and his pet mule Peaches.

Jack served in France with the United States Army. When he returned from service, he worked for Soldwedel Dairy. In 1957 he began his dream of owning and operating a dairy farm, retiring after 47 years in 2000. He truly loved being a farmer, and was very good at it. He was a top breeder of border collies. He was a member of the Farm Bureau, VFW Post 1232, and was a Chaplin for the American Legion Post 44. He and his identical twin Jene were members of the Illinois State Twin Club.

His funeral will be at 1 p.m., Thursday, April 4, at Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory, 2131 Velde Drive, Pekin with Rev. Chuck Grogan officiating. A visitation will be two hours prior also on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Burial with military honors provided by the United States Army and the Tazewell Area Ceremonial Team at Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin.

Memorials may be made to Tazewell Animal Protective Society (Taps), 100 Taps Lane, Pekin, IL 61554 or to Wings for Life USA - Spinal Cord Research Foundation Inc. 1630 Stewart St., Santa Monica, CA 90404

