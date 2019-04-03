1937 - 2019

Marilyn W. Kelso, 82, of Pekin, passed away at 12:44 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Hallmark House Nursing Center in Pekin.

Born Jan. 23, 1937, in Macomb to Harold A. and Bertha V. (Purdum) Warren, she married Richard Logan Kelso on Aug. 12, 1956, in Macomb. He survives.

Also surviving are two daughters, Kimberly K. Kelso of Peoria and Lisa (Tom) Walker of Tremont; two grandchildren, Eric Thomas (Susan) Walker of Chicago and Jennifer Walker of Morton; two great-grandchildren, Zachary Walker and Madeline Walker; one half-brother, John Warren; and her brother-in-law, Roger Kelso of Macomb.

She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant daughter, Karolyn Sue Kelso; and one sister, Patricia Hoenig

Marilyn formerly worked for the Ohio River Company as an office manager and for city of Pekin in a clerical role.

She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Pekin. She also was a longtime member of the Pekin Hospital League, serving at the Nearly Nu for more than 30 years. She also served as a past chair and 28-year member of the City of Pekin Zoning Board of Appeals.

Marilyn enjoyed sewing, crocheting and knitting. She also enjoyed painting, woodworking and scrapbooking.

Marilyn loved music and was a member of many Pekin Civic Chorus “Showtime” productions. She had a song for every occasion. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend.

Her funeral will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday, April 5, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. The Rev. Krista L. Price will officiate. Visitation will be held from 1 to 2:15 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Prairie Haven Cemetery in Pekin.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Midwest Affiliate, 530 N.E. Glen Oak Ave., Peoria, IL 61637 or to Grace United Methodist Church for the Sharing God’s Grace Building Fund, 601 N. Fourth, Pekin, IL 61554.

To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.