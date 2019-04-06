1945 - 2019

Sherrille Jean Elliott, 73, of Pekin, passed away at 3:25 a.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019.

Born June 26, 1945, in Pekin to Walter and Mary (Tyler) Stone Sr., she married the love of her life, Donald Louis Elliott, on July 22, 1973. He survives.

Also surviving is her cousin, Susan Stone, with whom she made her home; two nephews, David and Steven Stone; and a lifelong friend, Barbara Ricker.

She was preceded in death by her parents and three siblings.

Sherrille worked at the Community Care System in Pekin as a caregiver for almost 20 years.

Her visitation will be from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Monday, April 8, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Graveside services will follow at Lakeside Cemetery in Pekin.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 4234 N. Knoxville Ave., Peoria, IL 61614.

To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.