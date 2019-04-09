1936 - 2019

John Marshal Skaggs, 83, of Pekin, passed away at 4:08 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family and friends following a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born March 21, 1936, in DeSoto to Elvis and Mayme (Thompson) Skaggs.

He received his education in Hurst, Ill., graduating in 1953 from Hurst-Bush High School. He served in the U.S. Army in a guided missile unit. After his service to his country, he returned to Illinois, where he married Carolyn Whittington, who became his wife of 61 years. He worked for 30 years at Caterpillar Inc., retiring in 1995 as machine operator. He had also worked as a supervisor in East Peoria on the track type tractor frame line. During those 30 years, he had a hiatus of 12 years as a sales manager for Metropolitan Life Insurance Company in the Peoria area.

John is survived by his wife, Carolyn; two children, John W. (Karen) Skaggs of Diamond and Catherine Bailey of Clinton, Iowa; nine grandchildren, Mary (Adam) Essary of Minooka, John C. Skaggs of Chicago, Michael (Christina) Skaggs of Coal City, David (Erin) Skaggs of Oswego, Suzanne (fiancé, Brian Powell) of Coal City, Luke (Mary) Thompson of Duvall, Wash., Joshua Thompson of Tolofofo, Guam, Christopher Bailey of Clinton, Iowa and William (Lindsay) Bailey of Clinton, Iowa; and 12 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Dorothy and Betty; and four brothers, Charles, Toby, Ralph and Bob.

John was an avid fisherman and hunter. He was known for his quick wit, friendly banter, generosity, as well as his kind and compassionate spirit.

He had a passion for helping people and socializing. He combined these into his activities with the Food Pantry and Hospitality Committees at Liberty Baptist Church, where he had been very active. He had also served as a trustee and served on the first Bus Committee. He had also driven a bus for the church.

His funeral will be at 11 a.m. Friday, April 12, at Liberty Baptist Church in Pekin. Pastor Roger Lipe and William Carter will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the church, and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Friday at the church. Burial will be at Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin. Military honors will be provided following the service by the U.S. Army and the Tazewell Military Rites Team. Arrangements have been entrusted to Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Liberty Baptist Church., 2105 Sheridan Road, Pekin, IL, 61554, or to the charity of the donor’s choice.

To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.