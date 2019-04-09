1935 - 2019

Wilma Creech, 83, of North Pekin, passed away at 3:46 p.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Kindred Hospital in Peoria.

Born Aug. 23, 1935, in Cumberland, Ky. to Henry and Mary (Howard) Cornett, she married Jack Creech on June 25, 1955, in Harlan, Ky. He survives.

Also surviving are two sons, Greg and Randy Creech, both of North Pekin; one daughter-in-law, Kim Creech of Pekin; two granddaughters, Cassie (David) Lannert of Pekin and Rachel (Steve) Krolczyk of Peoria; one grandson, Randy Creech of Peoria; two great-granddaughters, Avery Chadlynn Lannert and Aubery Krolczyk; two great-grandsons, Boone Lannert and Branden Krolczyk; goddaughter Kenlee Marie; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Jackie Creech; one grandson, Chad Creech; and eight siblings.

Wilma had worked at Pekin Hospital as an EKG technician for over 20 years, retiring in 1991.

Wilma loved to read, fish and travel. She also enjoyed cooking, eating, playing cards with family and friends, and the river boat.

Private graveside services will be at Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin. Dewitt Spurlock Jr. will officiate.

Arrangements are by Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.

Memorial contributions may be given to the American Lung Association, 3000 Kelly Lane, Springfield, IL 62711.

