1920 - 2019

Willie Belle Buck, 98, of Portland, Texas, formerly of Manito, passed away on March 30, 2019, in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Willie was born Oct. 25, 1920, in Tanglewood, Texas to Ernest and Ora (Kelly) Moreland. She married Eugene Buck in 1941 in Manito, Ill.

She has been a member of the Community United Methodist Church in Manito since 1941. Eugene and Willie Belle ran the Standard Oil Agency in Manito for 22 years.

Willie Belle was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Carol; one son, Kenneth, in 1995; and her husband, Eugene, in 2004; three sisters, Zella Weiss Proehl, Ernestine Watts and Tommy Opel Moreland.

She is survived by three sons, Billy (Phyllis), Edwin (Teresa) and Ernest (Fran); seven grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Inurnment and celebration of life will take place on Labor Day weekend in Manito.

Burial will be at Meadow Lawn Cemetery in Manito.

In lieu of flowers, donations or contributions may be mailed to her church at Community United Methodist Church, 109 S. Washington St., Manito, IL 61546.

Arrangements entrusted to Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes and Crematory in Aransas Pass, Texas and Maas-Hurley Funeral Home in Manito.