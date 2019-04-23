1934 - 2019

Mary Kathryn Coon, 84, of Pekin, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019, at UnityPoint Methodist Hospital in Peoria.

Kay was born Dec. 23, 1934, in Havana to Walter A. and Bessie M. (Johnson) Schaefer. She married Gary A. Coon Nov. 27, 1957. He died Oct. 18, 2012.

Surviving are her son, Gary (Robin) Coon Jr. of Mackinaw; her daughter, Bobbi (Heath) Bailey of Mesquite, Texas; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Kay was preceded in death by her parents, five sisters and three brothers.

Cremation rites have been accorded. There will be no services. Haensel Funeral Home in Mackinaw is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to Tazewell Animal Protective Society 100 TAPS Lane, Pekin, IL 61554.