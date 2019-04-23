1935 - 2019

Shirley L. Frank, 83, of Morton, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton.

Shirley was born May 4, 1935, in Blue Earth, Minn., to Lee and Esther (Severtson) Andrews. She married Raymond D. “Sonny” Frank on Oct. 9, 1953, in Pekin.

Surviving are her husband, Sonny, of Morton; five children, David, Daniel (Ann), Douglas (Laurie), Kim (Stuart) Finley, all of Morton, and Dennis (Sheri) of Bloomington; one sister, Sharon (Loren) Mutchler of Pekin; one brother, Gary (Maryann) Andrews of Pinckneyville, Ill.; 20 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

Shirley was preceded in death by two brothers, Jim and William “Bill” Andrews; one granddaughter, Jennifer Frank; and one great-grandson, Cayden Frank.

Shirley was a homemaker who enjoyed her family and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her sense of humor and wit will be remembered by all who knew her.

She was a member of the Morton Apostolic Christian Church and the VFW Post 5921 Ladies Auxiliary.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, at Knapp – Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton. Further visitation will be from 9 to 9:45 a.m. on Thursday, April 25, at the Apostolic Christian Church in Morton followed by a funeral service at 10 a.m., with Church ministers officiating. Burial will take place in the Apostolic Christian Cemetery, Morton.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or St. Jude Runners Association.

Knapp – Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center is handling arrangements.

