1963 - 2019

Angela Ann Franklin, 56, of Canal Winchester, Ohio, formerly Pekin, passed away at 7:17 a.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Mt. Carmel East Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.

Born Feb. 2, 1963, in Pekin to A. Norman and Marianne (Rinaldo) Huey, she married Christopher Franklin on June 23, 1990, at First Baptist Church in Pekin. He survives.

Also surviving are her mother, Marianne of Pekin; three sons, Isac Franklin, Brett Franklin and Drew Franklin, all of Canal Winchester; her sisters, Kitty (Craig) Warren of Peoria, Ariz. and Rebecca (Shawn) Cupi of Pekin; her brothers, Thomas Huey of Parrottsville, Tenn. and Carl (Boni) Huey of Green Valley; her brother-in-law, Jerry (Brenda) Franklin of Pekin; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Her father preceded her in death.

She was a teacher at South Pekin Grade School and worked many years in the dental field.

Angela was an active member of First Baptist Church in Pekin for many years, where she sang in the church choir, was a member of the vocal ensemble and played softball on the church leagues.

She was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother and child of God. Angela loved her entire family fiercely and devoted countless hours supporting her boys in their sporting activities. She loved music, softball, her dogs and had a special fondness for horses. She is now singing and rejoicing with her Father in heaven.

A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at First Baptist Church in Pekin. Pastor Vernon Risner and Pastor Randy Justus will officiate. Visitation will be from 2 to 3:45 p.m. Saturday at the church. Cremation has been accorded. Arrangements are by Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Angela Franklin Memorial Fund, in care of Busey Bank, P.O. Box 839, Pekin, IL 61555.

