1947 - 2019

Lawrence Eugene “Larry” Henry, 71, of Pekin, passed away at 12:19 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019, at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria surrounded by his family.

He was born Aug. 15, 1947, in Bloomington to Vernon Lawrence and Florence (Schwartz) Henry. He served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. After his service to his country, he returned to Illinois, where he married Carol Ann Greer on June 3, 1990, in Bloomington, who became his wife of 28 years.

Larry is survived by his wife, Carol; two daughters, Rebecca Lynn (Matt) Nash of Buffalo, N.Y. and Christina Romero of Pekin; one son, David Romero of Salisbury, Md.; and two sisters, Mildred Rose (Raymond) Hempstead of Bloomington and Kathleen Joann (Robert) Mawyer of Bloomington.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Mel Henry.

Larry was a lifelong member of George Maple Memorial AMVETS Post #235 in Pekin and the Martin-Courtney Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #4835 in Creve Coeur. He joined Alcoholic Anonymous in 1986 and continued to sponsor others in the group and stayed sober since then. He was also a proud member of Tazewell Military Rites Team.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 30, at Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin. Military honors will be provided by the U.S. Army and the Tazewell Military Rites Team.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Brain Injury Association of Illinois, P.O. Box 2353, East Peoria, IL 61611, or to OSF Senior World, 719 N. William Kumpf Boulevard, Suite 300, Peoria, IL 61605.

To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.