1950 - 2019

Kathren JoAnn Miller, 69, of Glasford, passed away at 5:52 p.m. Sunday April 28, 2019, in the Emergency Room at UnityPoint Health-Pekin.

She was born April 11, 1950, in Bunker, Missouri, to Virgil and Ruth Elizabeth (Schaffer) Watson. She was preceded in death by her parents and three siblings.

Surviving are three daughters, Lisa (Scott) Janosky, Danyel (John) Janosky and Cathy Jo Miller, all of Pekin; two sons, Timothy (Danielle) Miller of Glasford and Perley (Victoria) Miller of Kingston Mines; 23 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and eight siblings.

A homemaker, JoAnn enjoyed going to the Par-A-Dice and a good cup of coffee. Her greatest enjoyment was spending quality family time with her children and grandchildren.

JoAnn was a member of La Marsh Baptist Church in Mapleton.

Her funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 3, 2019, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Pastor Brandon Dillard will officiate. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home. Burial will be at Orendorff Cemetery in Hopedale.

Memorial contributions may be given to La Marsh Baptist Church, 9507 West Mapleridge Road, Mapleton, Illinois 61547.

To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.