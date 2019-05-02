1929 - 2019

Geraldine Mae Howard, 89, of Pekin, passed away at 4:48 a.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at her home.

Born Dec. 19, 1929, in Galesburg to Harry J. and Helen (Dyke) Hall, she married Darcy Duane Howard on Dec. 23, 1951, in Galesburg. He died March 17, 1976, in Marquette Heights. Also preceding her in death are her parents.

Surviving are three sons, Donald Howard and Mark Howard, both of Pekin and Jeff (Pat) Howard of North Pekin; two daughters, Diane Harrison of Pekin and Helen Noe of Marquette Heights; eight grandchildren, Tricia Kane, Johnnie Harrison, Angela Ray, Brandon Cohen, Amanda Neuman, Elizabeth Howard, Joseph Howard and Zak Howard and 13 great-grandchildren.

Geraldine had graduated from Cottage College of Nursing in Galesburg in 1951. She had worked as a registered nurse at Pekin Hospital for 34 years, retiring in 2002.

She had been a member of the Marquette Heights Lioness Club where she had served as President. She was also a member of the Pekin Lions Club and the American-Italian Society of Peoria. Geraldine was a dedicated volunteer at the Salvation Army and the Tazwood Mental Health Center, both in Pekin.

A loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Geraldine loved family functions and get togethers. She also loved going to the grandchildren’s sporting events and was the best baker of pies and cakes. She enjoyed travel and reading and was an avid Bradley Basketball fan and had been a season ticket holder for many years.

Her funeral will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Pastor Shane Hawkins will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home. Burial will be at Lakeside Cemetery in Pekin.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lions of Illinois Foundation, 2814 DeKalb Avenue, Sycamore, IL 60178

To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.