1945 - 2019

Grace Luella Kite, 73, of South Pekin, fell into eternal sleep to awaken in the arms of her heavenly Father and reunite with her loved ones who passed before her on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at her home.

Born May 21, 1945, in Brimfield to Jack A. and Helen L. (Elgin) Davis, she married Bobby G. Kite on July 18, 1964, in Williamsfield. He died Aug. 18, 2006, in Pekin. She also was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, John L. Davis.

Surviving are one daughter, Stacy Lynn (Allen) Fuller of Pekin; three grandchildren, Shawna Denielle Buck, Nickolas Tyler Buck and Brody Kyle Fuller, all of Pekin; one great-granddaughter, Addalynn Raine; three brothers Floyd A. (Margot) Davis of Harbor Springs, Michigan, Lyle E. Davis of Peru and Alden F. (Kathy) Davis of Anamosa, Iowa and four sisters, Helen Yvonne Bennett of Laura, Alice F. (Richard) Lincke of Portland, Oregon, Betty I. (Bill) Degelman of Brimfield and Trudy B. (Bill) Roffey of Anamosa, Iowa. She also leaves extended family, including many nieces and nephews and cherished friends.

She last worked as a teacher’s aide at St. Joseph Catholic School in Pekin. Grace also previously worked at the Pekin Public Library and for F.H.A. doing restoration work.

Grace enjoyed playing games, feeding and watching birds, working in her yard and growing and appreciating the beauty of flowers. However, her greatest passion was her grandchildren. Being with them brought her great joy and always made her spirit soar.

Grace was known by several endearing names. Her family called her “Beegie” and her grandchildren called her “Gam Gam.” Her students knew her as Mrs. Kite, the teacher with a “heart full of love” and “mother of the classroom that they could talk to and trust.”

Grace was good, humble, and self-deprecating; she was immensely kind and generous, trusting and loyal, reliable and always eager to help someone in need. She embraced her strong beliefs, sometimes stubbornly, but always honestly. She was a woman of good character, who has left a positive and indelible imprint on many hearts and lives. What a wonderful legacy!

Grace was of the Baptist faith.

Her funeral will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Brother Albert Ables will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Additional visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral. Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery in Pekin.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Midwest Affiliate, 530 Northeast Glen Oak Avenue, Peoria, Illinois 61537.

To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.