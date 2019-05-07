LaVeta Fae (Johnson) Gill, age 86, of Edelstein, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at her home.

LaVeta was born on April 9, 1933 in Marshall County to John and Mabel (Belcner) Johnson. She married Clifford S. Gill on August 31, 1952 in LaPrairie.

Surviving are her children, Timothy (Jennifer) Gill of Edelstein, Janet (John) Newell of Arizona, Julie (Robert) Koch of Chillicothe and Jeanine (Joseph) Shryock of Edelstein; 13 grandchildren, Heather, Greg (Vanz), Jeff (Tawanna), Susanna (Chris), Deanna (Russ), Krista (Nathan), Robert (Kristi), Brian (Mary), Jamie (Jim), Wyatt, Ivy, Quincy and Ben; 18 great-grandchildren with one little baby girl on the way.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, one grandson, Brent Shryock and her brother Lawrence (Judy) Johnson.

LaVeta was a homemaker for all her married life. She worked at R.G. LeTourneau, in Peoria, the Henry News Republican as the “person on the street”. She was a member of Blue Ridge United Methodist Church. Most precious to her was her family and friends. Her cards to so many were legendary. She loved to make calls to all who needed encouragement.

Funeral service for LaVeta was held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Visitation will be held on Tuesday evening from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service time. Burial will be at Blue Ridge Cemetery in Edelstein. Memorials may be made to the Blue Ridge Cemetery for maintenance or to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. LaVeta’s online memorial tribute may be viewed at www.weberhurdfuneralhome.com.