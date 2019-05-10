1944 - 2019

Melvin G. Adams, 74, of Delavan, passed away at 8:01 a.m. on April 24, 2019, at Mission Hospital, Mission, Texas.

Melvin was born on Dec. 9, 1944, in Peoria, to Harold L. and Edith A. (Shaffer) Adams.

He was preceded in death by his mother; father; and wife, Cindy (Johnson) Adams.

Melvin is survived by three sons, Todd (Crystal) Adams of Manito, Thad (Jeniffer) Adams of Germantown Hills, and Chad Adams of Eugene, Ore.; 10 grandchildren; and a beloved companion, Dorotea Parrish, of Mission, Texas.

Melvin served in the 577th Engineer BN of the the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers during the 1966-1971 Vietnam Conflict. He was proud to be a veteran.

After his service, he returned to Caterpillar Inc until retirement in 1995.

He especially enjoyed traveling, fishing and numerous interesting hobbies.

Cremation rites have been accorded, and there will be a military memorial service held at Prairie Rest Cemetery in Delavan on a later tentative date.

In lieu of flowers please donate to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.