1944 - 2019

LaVerda K. Campbell Pavlik, 74, of Morton, formerly of Delavan, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019, at her home in Morton.

LaVerda was born Nov. 24, 1944, in Delavan, to Dick and Lillian Deterts. She married Steve Pavlik in 2011 in Winter Haven, Fla.

Surviving are her husband, Steve of Morton; one son, Scott Campbell of Mesa, Ariz.; two grandchildren, Hannah and Zakary Campbell of Tempe, Ariz.; nephew Rick Deterts of Bloomington; two step-sons, David (Lou Ann) and Michael (Jacki) Pavlik; and five step-grandchildren, Trent and Kyle Pavlik, Heather Ramey, Kelly Everding and Jenny Kreutz.

She was preceded in death by her parents; step-father, Alvin Pfeiffer; brother, LeRoy Deterts; and infant sister Ruby Ann Deterts.

LaVerda worked for Morton Buildings for many years in payroll and personnel until becoming a licensed realtor. She then worked for Coldwell Banker in the Bloomington/Normal area for 20 years until retiring in 2010.

She was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Morton, American Legion Women’s Auxiliary Post 318, a lifetime auxiliary member of VFW Post 4289 in Winter Haven, Fla., Moose Lodge Post 673 in Pekin, and a former member of the Bloomington-Normal Board of Realtors.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 23, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton, with Pastor Greg Moyer officiating. Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m., prior to the service at the funeral home. Following services, a celebration of life gathering with food and fellowship will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Morton American Legion, 24 E. Adams St., Morton. Burial of cremated remains will be at a later date at Hartsburg Union Cemetery in Hartsburg, Ill.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, Bethel Lutheran Church or T.A.P.S.

