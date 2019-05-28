1923 - 2019

Maria A. Brown, 96, of Pekin, passed away at 11:20 p.m., Friday, May 24, 2019, at Pekin Manor in Pekin.

She was born May 13, 1923, to Elmer O. and Hazel (Wiseman) Hoerl.

Maria was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers; one son; one daughter; one sister; and her special friend and cousin-in-law, Connie Wiseman.

She is survived by three grandchildren, Krista, Pamela and Anna Kendall; one great-grandchild, Allison; many cousins, including Melvin Wiseman, who helped care for her; and two very special friends, Joyce, and Betty. She also loved a special boy, Chase, and his mom, Jamie

Maria was a member of the American Legion and the VFW. She loved to play cards, bingo, and was a very talented bowler with many tournament victories. She was a charming person, who made friends easily. Maria was always one of the favorite residents of the staff at both the U.A.W. and Pekin Manor.

Cremation has been accorded and private graveside services will be held at Lakeside Cemetery in Pekin. Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave the family an online condolence, visit www.hendersonfuneralcare.com.