1968 - 2019

Theresa Lorraine Reese, 50, of South Pekin, passed away at 7:18 p.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, in the UnityPoint Health — Pekin emergency room.

Born June 16, 1968, in Pekin to Herman J. and Joyce Marie (Revelle) Towery, she married Jerry Roy Reese on May 5, 1989, in Pekin.

Surviving are her husband; one son, Brody Reese of South Pekin; one daughter, Ashley Reese of South Pekin; two brothers, Rick (Sarah) Towery of Manito and Jimmy (Sherry) Towery of South Pekin; and her mother-in-law, Barb Reese of Glasford.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Theresa had worked at Superior Consolidated Industries in Bartonville prior to becoming a homemaker. She also enjoyed volunteering at TAPS and being the administrator for the Army Mom’s Group.

She enjoyed traveling and hiking at Starved Rock State Park and was also known for her collection of purses. Her greatest enjoyment was being a wife, mother and sister.

Her funeral will be at 2 p.m. Friday, May 31, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Deacon Mark Wilder will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery in Pekin.

Memorial contributions may be given to the family.

To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.