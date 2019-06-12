1936 - 2019

Roger W. ”Buckshot” Ingold, 83, of Pekin, passed away at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at UnityPoint Health- Methodist in Peoria.

He was born on May 29, 1936 to William and Pearl (Cordes) Ingold in Washburn, IL. He married Donna J. Bush in Peoria on October 28, 1961. She preceded him in death on Jan. 24, 2012.

Roger was also preceded in death by his parents and one brother-in-law, Herb Dhuse.

He is survived by two daughters; Brenda (Ed) Starling of East Peoria, and Linda (Ken) DeSutter of Pekin; two grandchildren, Ryan DeSutter and Garrett Starling, and one sister; Sandra Dhuse of Kenosha, WI.

Roger was a member of the First Christian Church in Pekin. He served in the US Army from 1958-1960, and was stationed in Germany March 1959 to August 1960. He was a collections manager who worked at Beneficial Finance, Celestial Credit and Cefcu over the years. He retired in 2000.

He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals Fan, and he enjoyed hunting, sport clay, trap and skeet shooting and was the 20 gauge 1981-82 Illinois Skeet Champion. Roger was an Endowment Member of the National Rifle Association. He was a charter member of both the WWII Museum in New Orleans and the National Medal of Honor Foundation of South Carolina.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, at First Christian Church, 1201 Chestnut St, Pekin, with Pastor Mark Foglio officiating. A visitation will be held two hours prior to the service, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., at the church on Saturday. Inurnment will be at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield, IL at a later date. Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory in Pekin is assisting Roger’s family with arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2211 N. Oak Park Ave., Chicago, IL 60707.

To leave the family an online condolence, visit www.hendersonfuneralcare.com.