1953 - 2019

Kenneth Allen Ball 65, of Wister, Okla., formerly of Pekin, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Fort Smith, Ark.

Kenny was born Dec. 18, 1953, in Pekin to Maurice and Bessie (Lewis) Ball. He married Karen Sheets on Nov. 20, 1987. She survives.

Also surviving are his mother, Bessie Himes of Fairfield, Ohio; children Kenneth (Marsha) Ball of Fort Stewart, Ga., Kathy (Cliff) Butcher of Greenwood, Ind., Kelly Joe (Aleah) Ball of Fort Bragg, N.C., and Kyle (Sami) Ball of Nevada City, Calif.; three sisters, Debbie (Mark) Stephens of Fairfield, Ohio, Patty Finley of South Pekin, and Tonya (Michael) Bellinghausen of Knoxville, Tenn.; one brother, Mo (Kim) Ball of Pekin; and 11 grandchildren.

Kenny was preceded in death by his father, Maurice Ball; and son Shawn Sheets.

Kenny was a U.S. Army veteran, serving during the Vietnam War era. He enjoyed meeting new people. He loved anything to do with cars and built several cars from scratch. He enjoyed racing cars and going to car shows. He recently was enjoying a new hobby of fishing.

Graveside services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, June 20, at Glendale Memorial Gardens with Military Honors provided by the U.S. Army and the Tazewell County Military Rites Team. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory, 2131 Velde Drive, Pekin.

To leave Kenny’s family an online condolence, please visit www.hendersonfuneralcare.com.