1959 - 2019

Deborah Lynn Harrison, 60, of Pekin, passed away at 1:45 p.m. Sunday, July 7, 2019, at UnityPoint Health in Pekin.

She was born June 19, 1959, in Peoria to Glen and LaVonda (Conley) Ackerson. Her parents preceded her in death.

She married the love of her life John David Harrison on July 3, 1981, at Grace United Methodist Church in Pekin. He survives.

Also surviving are her two daughters, Heather and Faith Harrison, both of Pekin; two brothers, Les and Robert Ackerson, both of Pekin; and two sisters, Fran and Lola.

She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Pekin.

A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Pastor Eric N. Swanson will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be given to American Lung Association, 3000 Kelly Lane, Springfield, IL 62711.

