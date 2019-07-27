1940 - 2019

Anton Paul “Bud” Weber Jr., 78, of Barrington, Ill., formerly of Pekin, passed away peacefully on July 25, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

Bud was born July 30, 1940, in Milwaukee, Wis. He was a graduate of St. Olaf College and Northwestern Lutheran Theological Seminary in Minneapolis, Minn., and earned Master of Divinity and was ordained June 19, 1966. His first parish was Our Savior Lutheran Church in Pekin.

Bud was minister and assistant to the Bishop, ELCA and a colleague mentor with the ELCA Ministry Program. Anton was a master gardener at Chicago Botanic Gardens, he loved fishing and gardening.

Anton is survived by his children, Lisa (Greg) Nelson and Paul (Mary) Weber; grandchildren Emily Rose (Michael Maude) Nelson, Dylan Nelson, Braeden Nelson, Delaney Nelson, Ben Weber, Grant Weber and Henry Weber; great-grandson Landon Nelson-Maude; and brother Eugene Weber.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan Weber.

Memorial visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the memorial service at 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 30, at the Lutheran Church of the Atonement, 909 E. Main St. (Lake-Cook Road), Barrington. Inurnment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Nelson-Curnyn Free Eye Clinic at www.nelson-curnyn.org; ELCA World Hunger at www.elca.org/hunger; or Atonement Lutheran Church at Barrington in c/o PADS.

